Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Magna International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. Magna International has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

