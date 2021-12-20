Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.91.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

