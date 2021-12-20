ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.