Bank of America Cuts Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $42.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. Research analysts forecast that Expensify will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

