Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 32.2% in November

Dec 20th, 2021

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 436,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

PIE opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

