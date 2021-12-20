Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 32.2% in November

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 436,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

PIE opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.