Mizuho Begins Coverage on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

