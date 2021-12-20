Mizuho Begins Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.75 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

