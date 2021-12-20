Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 31.6% in November

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NYSE:DPG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
