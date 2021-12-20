Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 31.6% in November

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:DPG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

