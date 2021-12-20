Reviewing Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) & TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turing and TSR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67 TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turing currently has a consensus price target of $32.45, suggesting a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turing is more favorable than TSR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turing and TSR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 9.66 $79.28 million N/A N/A TSR $68.82 million 0.24 -$600,000.00 $2.88 2.92

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than TSR.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13%

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

