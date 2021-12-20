Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) versus TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Critical Comparison

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 TripAdvisor 3 5 6 0 2.21

Momentive Global currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 176.94%. TripAdvisor has a consensus price target of $43.13, suggesting a potential upside of 67.93%. Given Momentive Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.92 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -29.38 TripAdvisor $604.00 million 5.87 -$289.00 million ($1.41) -18.21

Momentive Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TripAdvisor. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% TripAdvisor -24.71% -23.31% -8.49%

Summary

Momentive Global beats TripAdvisor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

