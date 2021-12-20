Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

