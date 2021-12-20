Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

INBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of INBX opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 604.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.