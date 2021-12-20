Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

