Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

NYSE OWL opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $936,308.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,572,155 shares of company stock worth $70,484,542 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

