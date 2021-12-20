Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $31.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HESM. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $875.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $771,000.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

