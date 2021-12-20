Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,982,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

