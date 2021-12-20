Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:EMBK opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.