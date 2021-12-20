Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.