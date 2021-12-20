Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCYC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of -0.28. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.