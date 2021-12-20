Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.76. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 113,325 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

