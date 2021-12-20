$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of GPS opened at $16.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GAP during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

