Reviewing TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TELUS International (Cda) and Wejo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76 Wejo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus target price of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.33%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 3.09% 13.10% 5.28% Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Wejo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.23 $102.90 million $0.25 124.44 Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Wejo Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Wejo Group

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.