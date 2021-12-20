Head-To-Head Comparison: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) vs. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.28% 8.74% 3.44% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 0.88 $1.33 billion $1.87 16.32 Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.52 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 13 5 0 2.21 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 83.29%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

