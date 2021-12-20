Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Increases By 31.2%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. WH Smith has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

