Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toast (TOST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) in the last few weeks:
- 12/18/2021 – Toast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston. “
- 12/16/2021 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.
- 12/13/2021 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
