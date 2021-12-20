Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toast (TOST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2021 – Toast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston. “

12/16/2021 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

12/13/2021 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

