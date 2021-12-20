Morgan Stanley Lowers Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $176,147,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

