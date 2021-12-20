Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.65.

NYSE:C opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

