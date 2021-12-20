ITM Power’s (ITM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 691 ($9.13) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.27).

ITM opened at GBX 378.20 ($5.00) on Thursday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 427.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

