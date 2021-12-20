Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.15.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.80. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.