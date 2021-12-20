Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ (TRMR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.