UBS Group Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Market Perform

UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on STNE. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.64.
StoneCo stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 524.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 557.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.