UBS Group Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Market Perform

UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STNE. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.64.

StoneCo stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 524.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 557.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

