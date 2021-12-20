Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

CAMT opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Camtek by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Camtek by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

