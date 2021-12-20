Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $94.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

