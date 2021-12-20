FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.36.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

