Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

