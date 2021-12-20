Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

