Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce sales of $165.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.45 million and the highest is $167.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $139.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $622.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.67 million to $623.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $761.46 million, with estimates ranging from $738.34 million to $773.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

KNSL opened at $215.57 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $179.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

