Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ACAHU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,895,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

