RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Up 32.9% in November

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.75. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.