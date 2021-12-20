Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

