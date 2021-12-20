Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GREE opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

