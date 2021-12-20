Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

ATXS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,323,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,115,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

