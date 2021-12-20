Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 46.16 ($0.61) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £32.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.77.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,288.61).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

