Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.53. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

