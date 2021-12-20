Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SMSMY. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company.

SMSMY opened at $10.87 on Friday. Sims has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

