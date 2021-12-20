Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CLSA lowered Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.