Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CLSA lowered Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $24.60.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.