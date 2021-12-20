Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Critical Survey

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.22 -$576.07 million $4.17 0.80 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.03 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Carbon Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

