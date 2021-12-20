Analysts Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will announce sales of $14.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the lowest is $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $53.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBNH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Clarus Securities lowered their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

GBNH stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,412,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.