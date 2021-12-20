Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report $72.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.14 million and the lowest is $71.40 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $275.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $276.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.08 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $315.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.