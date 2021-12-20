Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pigeon in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

